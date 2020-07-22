MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud say multiple people were injured after a crash involving four cars Saturday afternoon.
According to the police department, emergency crews responded around 1:15 p.m. to the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 3rd Street North in St. Cloud.
There, officers learned a 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala north on 33rd avenue when he reached for his phone and ran the red light at the intersection. Officials say the driver then struck another vehicle that was traveling west on 3rd street. As a result of the initial impact, police say the Chevy Impala struck two other vehicles before eventually rolling over.
Mayo Ambulance transported multiple people to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 41-year-old driver was cited semaphore violation, driving after revocation, reckless driving, no proof of insurance and wireless communication device violation.
