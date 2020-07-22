Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say two people are hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to County Road 4 SW.
Officials say two motorcycles were traveling east on County Road 4 SW when they encountered a deer in the roadway. One of the motorcycle drivers was able to avoid collision and stop, while the other driver lost control and was ejected along with a passenger.
Authorities say the driver was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. The female passenger was airlifted from the scene by Life Link III. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.