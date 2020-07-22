MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourteen Minnesota cities now require residents and visitors to wear a face mask inside public places.
St. Louis Park is the latest to add itself to the list. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has spent much of this month considering whether or not to implement a statewide mask mandate.
RELATED: Minnesota Cities Requiring Face Masks
The decision in St. Louis Park, a suburb just west of Minneapolis, came after two days of debate. The city council’s vote was unanimous, and the face mask requirement goes into effect Monday.
Starting then, masks are required in “public accommodating buildings.” Private, consumer-facing businesses must post signs about the mask policy in their windows.
Exceptions are children younger than five, people with medical exceptions and at polling places. Election laws are such that if you’re 18, a registered voter, you get to vote.
As for the governor’s next step, he has an announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. Recently, Walz has said that a mask mandate would be the right thing to do; however, he wants to get more Republican lawmakers on board.
Pressure to make a decision on a statewide mask mandate is mounting as the start of the school year is just a month away. Officials are still deciding whether or not students will return to classrooms or continue distance learning.
You must log in to post a comment.