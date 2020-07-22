Unconfirmed Tornado Destroys Barns, Sheds, Greenhouses In Western WisconsinA possible tornado touched down near Prescott, Wisconsin at about 10 p.m. Saturday. There were no reports of any deaths or serious injuries, but many structures were hit hard.

Keeping Cool, And COVID Safe, During This Bout Of Heat And HumidityCOVID-19 restrictions impacted how some people went about keeping cool Saturday when it felt like triple-digit heat in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Weather: Possible Hurricane-Force Winds Roll Through State OvernightIt will be a wild night and early morning of severe weather for much of Minnesota, with damaging winds in the form of a possible derecho being the main threat.

Good Question: What Causes Humidity?We know Saturday will be hot -- but it's going to feel even warmer than the temperature on your thermometer.

Minnesota Weather: Storms Roll Across State Overnight, With More Rounds Of Rain Tuesday Severe storms are expected to rumble Monday night over northwestern Minnesota.