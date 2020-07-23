CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late next week, state officials are planning to give an update on how school will look this fall.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education said it will announce, along with Gov. Tim Walz, the state’s “strategy to educate students and keep communities health during the 2020-21 school year.” That will happen Thursday, July 30.

Walz recently ordered a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect July 25. It will require the wearing of a face mask inside indoor public places as well as businesses, unless the individual is alone.

Walz has said the mask mandate is the simplest thing that can be done to get students back in classes this fall.

