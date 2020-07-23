MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late next week, state officials are planning to give an update on how school will look this fall.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education said it will announce, along with Gov. Tim Walz, the state’s “strategy to educate students and keep communities health during the 2020-21 school year.” That will happen Thursday, July 30.
On July 30, MDE and @GovTimWalz will share Minnesota’s strategy to educate students and keep communities healthy during the 2020-21 school year. We’re grateful for his leadership and the partnership with @mnhealth as we work to support our students, educators and families. pic.twitter.com/SOVG2hIr4X
— MN Dept. Education (@MnDeptEd) July 23, 2020
Walz recently ordered a statewide mask mandate that will go into effect July 25. It will require the wearing of a face mask inside indoor public places as well as businesses, unless the individual is alone.
Walz has said the mask mandate is the simplest thing that can be done to get students back in classes this fall.
