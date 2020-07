Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of SilenceGeorge Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week.

Minnesota United, Colorado Play To 2-2 Draw In MLS TournamentEthan Finlay scored a pair of first-half goals for Minnesota United, but Jonathan Lewis’ third goal of the season early in the second half gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night in the MLS is Back tournament.

CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon On TPC Twin Cities And 3M Open: 'This Golf Course Is Really Set Up For Fireworks At The Finish'The 3M Open is set for this weekend and based on last year's tournament, CBS Sports announcer Andrew Catalon is expecting plenty of low numbers to be had.

'I Don't Think Anyone Is Going To Score Against Us': Chicago Red Star's Katie Johnson On NWSL Challenge CupKatie Johnson shares what it has been like to play in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and what soccer fans can expect from her team's matchup Wednesday night on CBS All Access.