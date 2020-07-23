MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Gov. Tim Walz announced the upcoming statewide mask mandate, health officials on Thursday are reporting 763 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

Meanwhile, the total approximate number of completed tests in the state breached 900,000, with about 16,700 processed in the last 24 hours. According to Minnesota’s health department (MDH), those numbers are subject to change, due to delays in deduplication of results.

MORE DATA: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19

The state’s positive cases total now sits at 48,721, with the death toll now at 1,561.

A majority of deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities (1,198), which have been hard hit during the pandemic. However, health officials have recently confirmed the deaths of some younger people, including a 9-month-old baby with no underlying conditions and a person in their 20s.

There are also 40 “probable” COVID-19 deaths, which means COVID-19 was listed on death certificate, but a positive test not documented for the person.

In hospitals, 282 patients currently need treatment. Of those, 107 patients are in the ICU — down 12 from Wednesday.

So far, 42,524 COVID-19 patients have recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.

The state’s mask mandate goes into effect July 25 and will require people to wear masks inside indoor public spaces and businesses.