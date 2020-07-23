MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man fatally shot this week after he chased the two men who tried to break into his car in south Minneapolis.
Abdirashid Omar, 58, of Minneapolis, died Monday night from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says. His manner of death was listed as homicide.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, in the Phillips neighborhood.
Investigators say Omar was confronted by two men who tried to break into his car. The men fled after the carjacking attempt failed, and Omar ran after them.
During the foot chase, one of the men turned around and shot Omar. Emergency crews brought Omar to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died hours later.
No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
