MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans marched Thursday in protest of the Trump administration’s use of federal officers on the West Coast.
The group met at the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis earlier in the evening before marching through the city.
They say the president’s decision to send federal agents to Portland, Oregon is an attack on the movement to end police violence.
Portland has seen protests every night since George Floyd died on Memorial Day. At times, there have been violent clashes between protesters and the federal officers sent to control the crowds.
Overnight, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler went to the front lines of the protest and was tear-gassed.
