MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While there are no spectators allowed on the grounds for this year’s TPC Twin Cities tournament, there are still a few fans.
They just happen to live next to the golf course.
A scenic path leads to an annual tradition for the Troupe family. It’s right off the fifth hole at TPC Twin Cities.
“My family comes every year,” said Damien Troupe.
Depending on where they sit, the family can watch the golfers that pass through.
“It’s an opportunity that a lot of people don’t have,” said Don Troupe. “Everyone misses the crowd.”
“It’s great. Doesn’t get much better than this,” said Damien Troupe.
But the real treat, said Don, is spending time with family.
