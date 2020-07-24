MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in central Minnesota Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office received a report of a robbery at Deerwood Bank in Garrison. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to be armed.
Law enforcement describe the suspect as a white man with gray to white hair wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a hat. Allegedly the suspect was picked up by another individual driving a white sedan type vehicle.
Authorities say the vehicle was last seen headed south of Garrison on Highway 169.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749.
