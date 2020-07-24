MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Onboard fare collection for Metro Transit buses will resume next month as riders will again be able to board buses through the front door.
Starting Aug. 1, riders will be allowed to board buses through the front door and pay for trips, Metro Transit announced Friday, adding that there’ll be barriers in place to protect riders and bus drivers.
Still, buses will have limited capacity, and riders are advised to exit through the back door. Face coverings are required.
In late March, Metro Transit halted entry through the front door as a means of reducing the spread of COVID-19. Onboard payments were also suspended to protect drivers and riders.
While onboard payments will be resuming, Metro Transit is encouraging riders to pay for rides using the Metro Transit App or To-Go Cards, so as to reduce contact. Cash is still accepted.
You must log in to post a comment.