MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl is recovering after she was hit by a truck Thursday while riding an ATV in northern Minnesota.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Stenman Road, just east of Esko.
The girl was driving an ATV out of a driveway when she was struck by a pickup truck. Emergency crews brought the girl to Essentia Health in Duluth.
The driver of the truck was unharmed.
The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
