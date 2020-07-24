CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:ATV, ATV Crash, Carlton County, Esko

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A girl is recovering after she was hit by a truck Thursday while riding an ATV in northern Minnesota.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Stenman Road, just east of Esko.

The girl was driving an ATV out of a driveway when she was struck by a pickup truck. Emergency crews brought the girl to Essentia Health in Duluth.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.

Comments