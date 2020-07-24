MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities metro and several counties along the North Dakota border as heat indices are expected to be in the triple digits Friday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service says the warning for the metro area will go into effect at noon and last through Saturday evening. Temperatures in the 90s combined with tropical humidity will make heat-related illnesses a threat.
Here's an updated look at the hourly heat indices across the region today. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/eWaWXpR7vE
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 24, 2020
A portion of northwestern Minnesota is also under an excessive heat warning. Additionally, much of western and central Minnesota are under a heat advisory.
Weather officials say those who work or exercise outside should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in shaded areas or inside air-conditioned buildings. Under no circumstances should pets or children be left unattended in cars.
Forecasters say Saturday will bring a chance of storms and heavy rain. The rainfall could lead to flooding in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, relief from the heat should come Monday, as temperatures are expected to fall back to the low 80s, which is average for this time of year.
You must log in to post a comment.