Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anyone hoping for a big budget blockbuster this summer is now basically out of luck. Paramount Studios and Disney announced delays to some of their biggest upcoming films.
“A Quiet Place Part II” was expected to hit theaters Sept. 4. It now won’t be released until next April.
Also, the Tom Cruise sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is now about a year away — July 2, 2021.
For Disney, “Mulan” was supposed to hit theaters next month, but its release date is now unset.
The next installment of “Avatar” is now 2022.
And now fewer than untitled “Star Wars” films are all pushed back a year, with the first coming in 2023.
You must log in to post a comment.