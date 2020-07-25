Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, after a stretch of hot and humid days.
The feels-like temperature in Minnesota is still high; it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees in the metro area on Saturday afternoon. In Mankato, Marshall, and Fargo, it could feel as hot as 100 degrees.
The reason for the heat is the high dew point, which could reach 80 degrees. That’s higher than it is in the Gulf Coast of Texas, as Hurricane Hannah prepares to make landfall just south of Corpus Christi later in the day Saturday.
After possible thunderstorms move through the state Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, a cold front will come from the west, keeping Monday’s high temperatures near 80 degrees.
