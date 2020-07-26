MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 871 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Sunday.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 51,153, with 44,431 no longer needing isolation.
Meanwhile, health officials are keeping track of the case positivity rate. This metric should drop with increased testing, however, spikes in the rate could detect localized outbreaks.
If the positivity rate climbs to 15% or more than 5% over a two-week period, health officials will consider rolling back Minnesota’s reopening. According to MDH, the rolling positivity rate average as of July 14 was 5%.
As of Sunday, 273 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 115 people in intensive care. In the last month, hospitalizations have been trending downward.
The state’s death toll is now 1,574. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
Minnesota’s mask mandate has gone into effect. Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requires all Minnesotans to wear masks while in public indoor places. Scientific research shows face coverings reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.
This week, the governor is slated to announce the state’s strategy for the up-coming school year. Schools have been preparing for three possible scenarios: in-person classes, continued distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.
