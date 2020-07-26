Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot Monday evening in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
“Unknown trouble” was first reported at about 6:43 p.m. on the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road. Officers were alerted before arriving at the scene that someone had been shot.
READ MORE: Recent Surge Of Gun Violence In Twin Cities Has Community On Edge
There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital where he later passed away on Saturday. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.
Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the victim and the shooter know each other. No one is in custody.
You must log in to post a comment.