Minnesota Weather: Heavy Rainfall Leads To Flash Flood Warnings Throughout Southern Parts Of StateAs showers and thunderstorms continue to drench areas south of the Twin Cities with up to four inches of rain, flash flood concerns carry on overnight.

Minnesota Weather: 90 Degree Temps, Tropical Humidity To Return This WeekendThe National Weather Service has an excessive heat watch set to begin Friday afternoon and last through the evening. The watch covers central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, and counties along the North Dakota border.

EF-0 Tornado Touches Down Near Chippewa FallsWisconsin families are cleaning up the damage from a tornado that touched down overnight.

Unconfirmed Tornado Destroys Barns, Sheds, Greenhouses In Western WisconsinA possible tornado touched down near Prescott, Wisconsin at about 10 p.m. Saturday. There were no reports of any deaths or serious injuries, but many structures were hit hard.

Keeping Cool, And COVID Safe, During This Bout Of Heat And HumidityCOVID-19 restrictions impacted how some people went about keeping cool Saturday when it felt like triple-digit heat in the Twin Cities.