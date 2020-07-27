MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a domestic-related homicide that occurred late Sunday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched at about 11:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Edmund Avenue West on the report of two people fighting behind a home.
When police arrived, officers found a man gravely injured in the alleyway. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.
A teenage male suspect and two witnesses were located at the scene by officers. The witnesses were interviewed and released, and the suspect was taken to St. Paul police custody.
“Homicide investigators continue to interview him in an effort to understand what led to the fight and the victim’s death,” police said in a release.
The investigation into the incident, which police believe to be a domestic-related homicide, continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
It is the 19th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
