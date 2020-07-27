MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ramsey County residents affected by COVID-19 can now apply for increased financial assistance to help pay for housing costs.
Residents who lost income due to the pandemic may be eligible for Emergency Assistance of up to $5,500. These funds can help pay for past-due rent or mortgage, a damage deposit, or prevent utilities from shutting off including water, electricity and heat.
Adults with children and pregnant women can receive up to $5,500 in rent or mortgage assistance. While single adults can receive up to $3,000 in rent or mortgage assistance, and families and single adults can receive up to $3,000 in utility assistance.
In April, Ramsey County received $96 million from federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and $15 million of that is for Emergency Assistance to be invested in the community.
For more information about eligibility requirements and applications for Emergency Assistance, visit the Ramsey County website or call 651-266-4884.
