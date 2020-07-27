MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Target has announced changes for the holiday season, including the closing of all stores for Thanksgiving.
On Monday, CEO Brian Cornell released the first look at how the major retailer will adjust to the pandemic during the holiday season.
One of the major changes: stores will be closed the entire day on Thanksgiving. Last year, the retailer opened at 5 p.m.
“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” Cornell said. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”
Other announcements include early holiday deals starting in October and 20,000 more products — including food — being available for pickup and delivery service during the holiday season.
Since the pandemic began in March, the company says it has introduced dozens of safety measures, including increased cleaning, social distancing and plastic shields at checklanes.
