MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 480 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and four more deaths.

The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 52,281, with 45,987 no longer needing isolation.

Currently, 294 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 138 people in intensive care. Hospitalizations are less than half of what they were when they peaked in late May, however, the number of patients in ICU has jumped by a dozen since Monday.

The state’s death toll is now 1,580. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Testing has now breached over 979,900 overall in the state. About 9,000 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state has the capacity to process 20,000 tests a day.

Meanwhile, health officials are keeping track of the case positivity rate. This metric should drop with increased testing, however, spikes in the rate could detect localized outbreaks.

If the positivity rate climbs to 15% or more than 5% over a two-week period, health officials will consider rolling back Minnesota’s reopening. According to MDH, the rolling positivity rate average as of July 19 was 5%.

Minnesota’s mask mandate has gone into effect. Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requires all Minnesotans to wear masks while in public indoor places. Scientific research shows face coverings reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

This week, the governor is slated to announce the state’s strategy for the up-coming school year. Schools have been preparing for three possible scenarios: in-person classes, continued distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.