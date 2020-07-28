MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools is preparing for students to start the school year off via distance learning.
According to a phased plan released to parents, the district expects to start the school year on Sept. 8 with students primarily using distance learning. However, this won’t be the same scenario as happened during the lockdown, as buildings would be open to students requiring additional support.
The district expects to move to a mix of distance and in-person learning sometime in the first quarter. However, no estimate was given on when a full return to in-person classes could happen, given the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Minnesota Parents Anxiously Await Gov. Walz’s ‘Back To School’ Plan
A board meeting is slated for Tuesday night to discuss the district’s plans and what resources will be needed to start the school year.
Later this week, Gov. Tim Walz will announce his decision on how students will return to classes this fall. Like Minneapolis Public Schools, other districts have been preparing for three different scenarios: distance learning, hybrid learning and in-person classes.
You must log in to post a comment.