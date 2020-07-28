Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say a 64-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after his ATV rolled Monday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 5 p.m. to the 7900 block of Vermilion Falls Road. There, officials say Gregory Dennis lost control of his ATV while rounding a corner.
Officials say a passerby found Dennis lying in the road severely injured.
Dennis was transported by Orr Ambulance to a landing zone and flown by North Memorial Air Medical to a Duluth area hospital in serious condition.
No additional information is available at this time.
