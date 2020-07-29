Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new way to cheer for the Minnesota Twins today — a giant new way.
You might have seen those “big heads” of team legends filling the stands during the home opener at Target Field Tuesday night. Now fans can put their own game faces forward.
For $80, the Twins will put a two-and-a-half foot likeness of you in the seats.
What’s more, you’ll get the “big head” back as a keepsake after the season.
The first cutout fans will appear next month.
Click here to find out how to submit your own “big head.”
