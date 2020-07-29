MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday that Minneapolis bar areas must change their operation guidelines due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Indoor bar areas, including those in restaurants, must close starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. Patrons are no longer allowed to stand around the bar and order their drink; instead, they must be seated, socially distanced, and in small groups.

Since bars reopened on June 1, Frey noted an increase in case rates for COVID-19. He said Minneapolis was looking to avoid becoming a coronavirus hotspot – like Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

In Minneapolis alone, nine bars have been tied to patron outbreaks of COVID-19, while three others have been tied to employee outbreaks.

“Across the country we’ve seen data clearly show that a night out at the bar is leading to nights in the hospital for family, friends, and neighbors,” said Frey. “By focusing on bar areas, which are proven to be hot beds for congregation and community spread, we can help keep Minneapolis trends stable.”

The new guideline requires changes to taprooms, distilleries, nightclubs, and some restaurants. The space in front of the bar, which is usually reserved for dancing and socializing, could be converted into a seating area, said Frey.

An initial citation will cost the bar $200 dollars, but fines will double upon each infraction. If the violations continue, a bar could risk losing their liquor license.

Recently, MDH announced they had received 120 complaints about too many people inside restaurants and bars, and reports of employees not wearing masks.

According to Minnesota’s Dial Back Dashboard, daily new case numbers have been steadily on the rise. Additionally, the number of cases with no known origin of exposure has topped 30%.