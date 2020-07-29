Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating after a shooting Wednesday night that left a teenager injured.
According to Minneapolis police, the incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Knox Avenue North around 7:30 p.m.
Officials say a 17-year-old boy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It is unclear what led up to the shooting or who shot him, police say.
No one is in custody. The incident remains under investigation.
