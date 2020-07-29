MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of River Falls’ City Council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution recommending the use of face coverings in indoor public places.
The purpose of the resolution, which is effective immediately, is “to educate, persuade, and strongly encourage individuals to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
During the meeting, the Mayor expressed concern that a masking ordinance, as opposed to a resolution, would require enforcement and would place an undue burden on the River Falls Police Department.
“This is River Falls, a town that shows compassion, shows kindness, and shows respect. I don’t think we need to constantly berate our citizens that they have to do this,” said City of River Falls Mayor Dan Toland. “I think most people know this is a good way to operate and I encourage everybody to keep doing it.”
Officials say that although the resolution does not create grounds for residents to be cited, individuals who are asked to leave a business for noncompliance and choose not to can be cited for trespassing or other violations.
The resolution exempts some individuals, including those with a physical disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering.
