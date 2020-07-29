Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people are recovering following a fiery crash early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis’ trendy North Loop neighborhood.
Witnesses told WCCO-TV that a car was speeding down Washington Avenue around midnight when it spunout, crashed into lamppost and went up in flames.
Video from the scene shows bystanders rushing to pull unconscious people from the burning car.
“They were cutting the seatbelts off people who were knocked unconscious, trying to drag them out,” said Paul Peterson, a witness.
The Minneapolis Police Department says everyone inside the burning car was taken out. At least one person was hospitalized.
