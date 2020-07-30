Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A statue of Prince’s iconic Love Symbol is set to be revealed Thursday at Paisley Park.
The statue stands about 11 feet tall and will sit outside the Purple One’s compound-turned-museum in Chanhassen.
Visitors will be able to see the statue (and take photos of it) without having to pay entrance to Paisley Park.
The Love Symbol is what Prince changed his name to in 1993. It combines the ancient symbols of male and female together.
The symbol was used at the time to stymie Warner Bros., his then record label. It then became synonymous with Prince’s identity.
