MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two people were killed in a head-on crash in Polk County early Friday morning.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s office, they received a call just before 5:00 a.m. of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on State Highway 48 to the east of County Road E at 60th Street.
Upon arrival, officers determined a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on State Highway 48 in the wrong lane of traffic, when it stuck a Ford Ranger traveling eastbound in the correct lane of travel. The vehicles struck both drivers head-on causing severe damage to the vehicles.
After the impact, the Jeep continued to travel toward the west, coming to rest in the roadway. The Ford Ranger continued traveling east, then it rolled over into a ditch.
Authorities say the drivers both sustained fatal injuries, and were pronounced dead the scene.
The names of the individuals involved are being withheld pending family notification.
This crash remains under investigation.
