MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis Planning Commission on Monday voted unanimously to place a commemorative street sign for George Floyd near the site of his death.
At the intersection of 38th Street east and Chicago Avenue, there will be an additional street sign named George Perry Floyd Jr. Place. The name is intended to honor George Floyd who was killed on May 25.
The commemorative name addition will not affect addressing on the street, and will not change the name of Chicago Avenue.
Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson was the one who petitioned this action. She says it’s “very rare” for someone in her position to become the petitioner. The community is also largely supportive of this addition, according to politician Andrea Jenkins who spoke in favor of it.
The City also mentioned it has yet to make a decision on reopening the intersection to traffic.
