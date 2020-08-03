MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A progressive coalition has released new polling information that says a majority of residents in Minneapolis want to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.

The survey, conducted by the Benenson Strategy Group and commissioned by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and The Fairness Project, comes during a critical week where we will get an indication of whether or not Minneapolis voters will get a say on the issue this November.

When given a short description of the amendment, of which would remove the funding requirement for police officers from the city’s charter and create a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention, 56% of voters said they would support the change, 30% said they would not and 14% were undecided.

Further, when undecided voters were asked which direction they lean more toward — support for the amendment grew to 61% while opposition rose by just 2 points (32%).

According to the independent Cook Political Report, there are roughly 26% more Democrats in the city than Republicans and the city council is already behind the proposal to dismantle the police.

This all comes as the Minneapolis Charter Commissioner will decide this Wednesday if this measure will go on the November ballot. The 15 member Charter Commission has given indications it might vote to ask for more time.

“Today I speak to the nine of the 15 members who have been publicly skeptical of this process and proposal. We all agree as Minneapolis residents we need to build safe communities, we should have a voice and be allowed to vote,” Keion Franklin said.

If the Charter Commission makes a recommendation to the city council the council would begin an accelerated process so that they could get on the November ballot. That would have to happen all before August 21.