Jared Spurgeon Scores 2, Alex Stalock Gets Shutout As Wild Top CanucksJared Spurgeon scored twice and Alex Stalock stopped 28 shots to get his his first career postseason win, leading the Minnesota Wild in a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 of their qualifying series Sunday night.

Garver, Twins Lean On Pen For 2-Hitter To Top Indians, 3-1Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third.

Indians' Francona Misses Game For Gastrointestinal ConditionCleveland manager Terry Francona left the team before the game at Minnesota on Sunday, due to what the Indians said was a minor gastrointestinal condition not related to COVID-19.

Minnesota Advances To MLS Semis With 4-1 Win Over San JoseRobin Lod had a goal and an assist, Hassani Dotson had two assists and Minnesota United advanced in the MLS is Back tournament with a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes in a quarterfinal match Saturday.