MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a fourth season for some Minnesota high school athletes this school year because of COVID-19. The Minnesota State High School League moved the football and volleyball season from fall to spring.

For more than three hours, the Minnesota State High School League weighed in on what to do about fall sports.

The 18-member board voted Tuesday and gave soccer the green light to start on Aug. 17 with a shortened season and no scrimmages.

But for football that won’t be the case — with no Friday night lights this fall. They’ll have to wait until spring.

Michelle Carstensen had to break the news to her son AJ, a senior lineman for the Hopkins Royals and a Division II recruit.

“As a parent I don’t understand why we didn’t give it a try,” Carstensen said.

“They’ve been playing football since June 15 when they were allowed to,” she added.

Carstensen says they’ve done so without any COVID-19 cases. Sanitizing the equipment, players, and taking temperatures all a part of practice.

“Him playing in the fall is what he’s been looking forward to since November to now say you have to wait until March,” she said.

The High School League ranked football and volleyball as highest risk. After a number of COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at volleyball gyms this summer.

Eden Prairie head football coach and activities director Mike Grant believes allowing individual sports like cross country, girls tennis and swimming to also start a shortened season this fall makes sense.

“I think they made a great decision because there’s no history to know what the best decision is,” Grant said.

“I think it’s great we have some sports. If we have to move two to the spring, we will figure that out we have great AD’s and state high school league we will figure out how to do it,” he added.

As the pandemic playbook publishes yet another new chapter.

There were also concerns brought up today about what this could mean for sports scholarships or even families moving to border states to allow their students to play where things are less restrictive.