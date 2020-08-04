MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews made quick work Tuesday morning of a massive fire that was raging in Minnesota’s capital city.
The fire started around 4 a.m. at an under-construction building near the intersection of West 7th Street and Kellogg Boulevard, not far from the Xcel Energy Center.
Before daybreak, the fire was raging, with flames shooting into the sky, leaving a plume of dark smoke that could be seen from weather radar.
Fire crews sprayed down the building from above. By 6 a.m., the fire appeared to be knocked down, with only smoking hot spots remaining.
According to The Star Tribune, the building is the “Gateway,” a $69 million apartment/hotel project. It’s being built by Doran Companies.
nies.
So far, it’s unclear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.