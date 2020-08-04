MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered after a malnourished dog was found abandoned and suffering from various forms of animal cruelty in St. Paul.
On Tuesday, The Humane Society of the United States announced the reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons who abandoned a dog in a wooded area near 4th and Clarence streets in St. Paul.
According to St. Paul officials, the dog was found on July 30 tied to a tree by his back leg. The dog’s mouth was zip-tied shut, preventing the dog from barking or chewing on the rope. A wire was also wrapped around his throat.
St. Paul Animal Control believes the dog may have been at the location for up to two weeks. The dog was underweight, covered in maggots and suffering from serious injuries due to the zip-tie and rope.
“The level of cruelty this dog endured is difficult to put into words,” Christine Coughlin, the Minnesota state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said. “We hope our reward helps find the person or persons who committed this heinous act.”
A Facebook page set up by Rescued Pets are Wonderful is calling for donations to help in the treatment and recovery of the dog, now named Riptide.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul Animal Control at 651-266-1100 or email molly.lunaris@ci.stpaul.mn.us.
The investigation is ongoing.
