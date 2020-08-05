MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Downtown Minneapolis is at risk of losing dozens of businesses.

While restaurants have opened since the COVID-19 shutdown, others have not, and it’s not clear if they ever will. The Downtown Council says a recent survey shows at least 45 businesses are considering moving from downtown Minneapolis.

COVID-19 is an issue as many work from home, but the Downtown Council says there is another concern as well.

“I talked to the mayor, have talked to so far 10 of the 12 council members, and there are a lot of different perspectives. But there’s a common view that yes, improved law enforcement that’s more trusted by the community – but law enforcement nonetheless – needs to be part of a range of strategies to make sure that our community is safe.” said President of the Downtown Council Steve Cramer. “If we can get that message through, as opposed to the message that we might not even have a police department in Minneapolis, which is what a lot of people heard, that’s going to go a long way towards calming people’s concerns.”

Safety has also been a concern from business owners, especially on Nicollet Mall. The downtown council launched a new safety program this week, trying to provide resources to those who are living on the streets of downtown and make the area safer for everyone.

Now this would effect the real estate downtown.