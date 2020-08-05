MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Benton County officials are investigating a crash that seriously injured three people, with alcohol being a suspected factor.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 115th Ave. NE in Alberta Township. There, a motorist in a 2005 Chrysler 300 sedan struck the rear end of a 2020 Polaris Ranger. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on the road.
The driver and passenger of the Polaris ATV — a 61-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman respectively — were ejected from the vehicle. The man suffered life threatening injuries and the woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Gilman, Minnesota.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 21-year-old Royalton man, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, which was found laying on its side in a ditch. Officials said he was showing signs of intoxication, and other evidence was located that indicated his alcohol consumption was a factor in the crash. He had serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A search warrant was used to get a blood draw from the 21-year-old driver to determine his blood alcohol level. The investigation is ongoing.
