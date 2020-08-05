MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two M Health Fairview hospitals are now accepting donations of frozen mother’s milk as part of its partnership with the nonprofit Minnesota Milk Bank For Babies.
Officials say the local organization has seen an increased interest in donating extra milk since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Donations are accepted at M Health Fairview’s University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and Woodwinds Hospital. In September, M Health Fairview will expand its milk donation program to two additional locations: Northland Medical Center and Southdale Hospital.
“We know that mothers are not always able to breastfeed their babies after birth, but we’re sure to support them by helping to make donated mother’s milk available to them,” said Mark Spitzack, M Health Fairview’s Coordinator of Perinatal and Pediatric Support Projects.
Officials say donors are screened for potential diseases, including COVID-19, by the Minnesota Milk Ban For Babies prior to approval.
In addition to a thorough screening process, donated mother’s milk is pasteurized, tested and frozen before being redistributed to babies and families, which virtually eliminates the chance of disease transmission.
To learn more about M Health Fairview’s curbside drop-off procedures click here.
