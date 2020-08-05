MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says the Wisconsin National Guard will be assisting in the state’s primary elections next week.
On Wednesday, Evers announced the mobilization of the Wisconsin National Guard, saying the yet-to-be determined amount of troops will be called on to assist local election officials as poll workers.
“The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different,” said Gov. Evers. “Time and time again the Guard has stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and communities, as they will be doing on election day by helping to ensure that every Wisconsinite can vote safely without fear for their health.”
The announcement comes after Wisconsin clerks said they are about 900 poll workers short for the primary elections. Those in Wisconsin interested in being a poll worker are encouraged to apply by contacting their municipal clerk’s office or visiting the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website. https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/PollWorker
The mobilized troops will need to complete several hours of training by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. They’ll report to duty on Sunday, and will be released from duty on Aug. 12.
Wisconsin officials say troops working to support COVID-19 pandemic response will not be diverted to helping in the primary elections.
