MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s human nature to want to gather and grieve together when someone you lose someone close to you, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making that more difficult.
Kathleen Keen and her husband learned that first hand. They were at a funeral for a friend’s father in northern Minnesota in Mid-July.
Shortly after, both she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19. What’s more is that they weren’t alone — 29 of the 35 people at the service tested positive.
Everyone wore masks and socially distanced until they got to the social hour after the service.
“It was in this fellowship hall and I remember looking at the windows and wishing I could open them. Like, ‘This is not good that everyone is packed together in this room,'” Keen said. “I don’t regret making the choice to be there for my friend. I wish this virus wasn’t happening.”
Keen hopes her story can act as a warning about how serious COVID-19 can be, and how important it is to take safety precautions, especially if you’re going to be in a crowd.
You must log in to post a comment.