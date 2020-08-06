Boeser, Pettersson Help Canucks Top Wild 3-0 For Series LeadBrock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 to take a 2-1 lead Thursday in their best-of-five qualifier series.

Pirates Rally Past Twins 6-5 To End 7-Game Losing StreakKevin Newman's two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Minnesota Twins 6-5 victory on Thursday.

'After I Found Out I Was Having A Girl, It Was Even More Motivation To Come Back And Play': Michelle Wie West Joins 'We Need To Talk' On CBS Ahead Of PGA ChampionshipThe five-time LPGA Tour winner discusses her journey to motherhood, transition to broadcasting and the desire to come back and play this Saturday on We Need To Talk on CBS.

Randy Dobnak Shines In Pittsburgh Homecoming As Twins Beat Pirates 5-2Coaxing the listless Pirates into groundball after groundball, Randy Dobnak scattered three hits across six shutout innings as the Twins rolled to a 5-2 win