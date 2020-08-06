Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra announced that their concerts through December 2020 have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Their hope is to return for in-person concerts in early 2021, following the guidance of health officials. For now, concerts planned from January 2021 – June 20201 are planned to continue as scheduled.
In the meantime, SPCO is exploring the creation of new digital content, including possible live performances streamed from the Ordway Concert Hall.
Ticket holders have the option to turn back tickets and parking passes as tax-deductible contributions to SPCO, or have them refunded.
You must log in to post a comment.