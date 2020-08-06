MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced an expansion of a clinical investigation to determine if “natural killer” cells can be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the university said the first patient is receiving the novel cell therapy, which is currently also under clinical investigation as a treatment option for acute myeloid leukemia and lymphoma.

According to the university, first-of-its-kind, engineered natural killer (NK) cells may play a role in diminishing viral replication of the novel coronavirus.

University medical experts say natural killer cells have known to play a role in protecting the body against viral infection, but it’s not yet known if they can safely control COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Joshua Rhein, M.D. is the Assistant Professor of Medicine in the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine.

“There are limited treatment options for COVID-19, and we have been inundated daily with reports of varying quality describing the potential of numerous therapies. We know that NK cells play an important role in responding to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and that these cells often become depleted in infected patients. Our intent is to replenish NK cells in order to restore a functional immune system and directly target the virus,” he said.

University medical experts say the challenge with cell therapy is underlying inflammation that occurs in severe cases of COVID-19 infection, and making sure to

“The challenge is to carefully deliver off-the-shelf engineered NK cells at increasing doses to turn off viral replication without overly activating the immune system to make the lungs worse,” the university said.

For more on the clinical trial, click here.