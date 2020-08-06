MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Normally this time of year, the Minnesota State Fair announces its new attractions and food.
But the Great Minnesota Get-Together will be a drive-thru experience in 2020.
The Wisconsin State Fair is doing the same thing, which gives us a taste of what Minnesota’s food parade could look like.
Cheese curds get top billing, of course. For the last two weekends, car after car has lined up for fair favorites at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway and State Fair Park.
Orders are taken from the car, then delivered to the driver. This weekend, there are 14 vendors serving nearly 50 fair favorites.
Just like the Minnesota State Fair’s plan, there is a one-way route through the park.
The Minnesota State Fair food parade is sold out, but you can still find great gifts and items through the Fair’s online market.
