MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Flint, Michigan man has been sentenced to a 45-month stayed sentence in the hit-and-run that injured a teenage girl who was attempting to board a school bus earlier this year.

On Friday, a judge handed the sentence to Carlton Troutman, who last month pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Jan. 23 incident.

The verdict indicates that, so long as Troutman abides by the conditions of his probation, he should not serve prison time. He will however have to complete a year in the Hennepin County workhouse. He has already served about a third of that time.

Troutman was accused of driving around a bus before striking 17-year-old Kyla Avant with his car. He then sped off and fled the state. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 11. Two days later, he was arrested in Michigan and eventually brought back to Minnesota.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. She recently told WCCO that the collision sent her flying into the air and that she thought she was paralyzed. Despite major obstacles, however, she has made a strong recovery.

Avant was present in court Friday, where her mother and grandmother gave victim impact statements. However, the victim herself did not speak.