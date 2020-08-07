Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis firefighter was hurt Friday morning while battling a fire in a duplex on the city’s north side.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the fire shortly after 9 a.m. at a boarded up duplex on the 2100 block of Irving Avenue North.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and searched the building. They found no one inside.
One firefighter was assessed for an injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
