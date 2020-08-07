MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. That seems to be the mantra of Hollywood. A couple of old movies are being brought back in different ways.
In one corner, a “Dirty Dancing” sequel starring Jennifer Grey has been confirmed. In the 1987 original, Grey costarted with Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009. There’s no word on who might take his place, if anybody.
Lionsgate says the sequel will “be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for.”
Meanwhile, Amazon has picked up a TV reboot of the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.” Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson will star along with newcomer Chante Adams.
The series is described as a re-interpretation of the classic about an All-American women’s professional baseball league that formed during World War II. It will follow different characters we didn’t see in the movie.
A release date has not been set.
You must log in to post a comment.