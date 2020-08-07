MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drive-thru ballot drop-off begins Friday in Minneapolis and will last up until next week’s primary.

The option is available for absentee and mail-in ballots only. There are currently around 55,000 such ballots in the city that have yet to be returned. Those who have yet to mail in their ballots risk them not being counted ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

At the drive thru drop-off location — 980 East Hennepin Ave. — workers will be available to take ballots. Individuals can also drop ballots in the box themselves.

“Even if you are biking, you can do it,” said Grace Wachlaroicz, the director of Minneapolis Election and Voter Services. “Or, if you are taking a nice walk, you can even drop by and walk up to us.”

Additionally, voters can have another person drop off their ballot, as long as the drop-off person brings identification.

The drop-off stations — another is located in the skyway at the Hennepin County Government Center — are expected to ease the burden on election workers, as they are set to receive an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots this year.

The drop-off system also allows for voters to better social distance on Tuesday, as well as election day.

Drop-Off Locations:

— Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services, located at 980 East Hennepin Ave., from Friday until Tuesday. Hours: 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Voters delivering their ballots the day of the primary, Aug. 11, must bring it to the office no later than 3 p.m. (Ballots may not be dropped off at polling places on Aug. 11.)

— Hennepin County Government Center, located at 300 S. 6th St., in the skyway.