MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he will convene a third special legislative session beginning on Wednesday.
However, Minnesota lawmakers will only vote on whether or not to extend Walz’s emergency COVID-19 powers for 30 days.
“As long as the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to Minnesotans, it is my duty to work to provide our state with the tools we need to fight this,” said Walz. “The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented and rapidly evolving, and we can’t let our guard down.”
Lawmakers may hold a fourth special session in September to try once again to pass a bonding bill for jobs and infrastructure. Previously, the Republican-controlled Senate said they would not agree to the bill without Walz relinquishing his emergency powers.
“The emergency is not over,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “As the upcoming fall brings new unknowns in the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to acting quickly to keep Minnesotans healthy, safe, and informed during this pandemic health crisis.”
States of emergency allow governors and other officials to quickly respond to threats stemming from COVID-19.
