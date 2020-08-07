MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge ordered video from George Floyd’s death to be released to the public after a group of media organizations, including WCCO, challenged restrictions on the release.
On Friday, Judge Peter Cahill wrote in a court document, “Members of the Media Coalition, as well as other media and members of the public may obtain copies” of body camera footage from former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane from George Floyd’s death — May 25, 2020.
Previously, Cahill had given private access to the media and the public, by appointment only, to view the footage in the courthouse. But they were not allowed to record or copy any of the footage they saw. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle viewed the footage on July 15.
On Monday, Daily Mail had leaked portions of the footage to the public, which included body camera footage of Kueng and Lane.
It is unclear when the footage will be made available.
